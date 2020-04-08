Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy reveal origin story behind their indoor slide

It’s just about every kids’ dream to have a slide inside their house, and Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen actually made it happen!

Their indoor slide has been the talk of the town ever since Fallon started doing at-home versions of “The Tonight Show” after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down production. The slide is often featured in each episode — and one time, they even went down it with the camera.

So it seems natural that folks would have a lot of questions about how this now-famous slide came to be, and finally on Tuesday night in an installment called “#AskTheFallons,” Fallon and his wife/current camera operator gave us some answers!

“The slide is in an old barn and the only thing I knew that we wanted to do with the barn was put a slide down the middle of it,” Juvonen explained. She said she drew a picture on an index card of how she envisioned the slide in the space.

Fallon goes down the slide in his house. YouTube

“I drew that slide coming down, and then once you draw it, I think you can bring it to life,” Juvonen explained.

“So the point of it was because how cool and fun is that?” she laughed. “I don’t know, it just is so fun!”

Fallon, mid-slide. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

She added she uses the slide “all the time.”

“I go down with tons of laundry that I have to bring around, I go down with anything, and I just use the slide, shoot my way out and then walk up the stairs,” she chuckled.

"Kids, adults, everyone uses the slide," Fallon agreed.