Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy give us their answer to our dating woes

Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen are couple goals, and now they’re offering the secrets to their success!

Well, at least some of them, anyway.

In Tuesday night’s segment of “Meet the Fallons” on the at-home version of “The Tonight Show,” the pair sat in the classic Volkswagen bus Fallon gifted Juvonen for her 50th birthday.

They answered viewer questions about what their childhood was like — Juvonen said she was a “peaceful” and “creative” kid, while Fallon said he once wanted to be a priest — and then we got to the good stuff: dating advice.

Fallon went first, explaining his more pragmatic approach to dating.

“Maybe realize when you’re first starting to date that this might not be the one, the one,” the late-night host said. “Most likely, it’s not the one.”

Juvonen, on the other hand, had some thoughts and even homework for people looking to find their soulmates.

1. Trust their actions, not their words

“You may hear the most beautiful things, you may hear promises, you may hear everything you want to hear but if the person you’re dating is not following up with their actions then they’re just words,” she said, sagely.

2. Know what you want

Juvonen said she’d gotten similar advice just before meeting Fallon — a friend told her to make a list of what she wanted in a partner and realized she had never dated anyone with those qualities.

“It’s just a way of understanding what you’re after better,” she explained, adding she had been looking for someone who loves family and who had the same sense of humor.

“Yeah, and?” Fallon pressed her jokingly.

“And someone who is really muscle-y and great looking!” she laughed. “And the most handsome prince in the world.”

Juvonen, 52, who co-founded the production company Flower Films with Drew Barrymore, has been her husband's camera operator and audience during his at-home versions of the show.

The two met on the set of “Saturday Night Live,” where Fallon, now 45, was a cast member from 1998 to 2004. Juvonen accompanied Barrymore to the set the week she was hosting.

They met again on the set of Barrymore's 2005 rom-com "Fever Pitch," which Barrymore and Juvonen helped produce with Flower Films.

Fallon and Juvonen share two young daughters, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5.