Jimmy Fallon's 'Starting to Crack' song perfectly captures our quarantine blues

Sign up for our newsletter

Jimmy Fallon can't figure out his daughter's math homework and has started eating potato chips and soda for breakfast like it's a bowl of cereal.

In other words, he's like a lot of us who are starting to lose it during coronavirus quarantine.

Fallon debuted his song "Starting to Crack" on Monday's at-home edition of "The Tonight Show," creating the perfect anthem for life stuck at home, where he finds himself cleaning the floors until they sparkle and reading the Wikipedia entry for the former Meghan Markle.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Jimmy Fallon experiences the joys of math homework with his daughters in "Starting to Crack." The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fallon yearns to get his "old life back" after he "looked at TikTok for seven hours" and tucked into his third glass of wine at 4 p.m.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

The late-night host has been working from home like millions of other Americans, with his adorable daughters Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, becoming a regular part of his home version of "The Tonight Show."

Cereal and milk for breakfast? Nah, quarantine calls for potato chips and soda. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

When he isn't busy reminiscing with Kate Hudson on the show about the time he had a crush on her while filming "Almost Famous," he's staring at the wall in a trance and wearing a T-shirt like it's pants.

His anthem comes as some states begin to slowly reopen businesses while a majority of Americans remain under stay-at-home orders.

Stay strong, Jimmy! We can make it through this!