Jimmy Fallon sings 'Wash Your Hands' song for daughters in cute video

Jimmy Fallon knows just what it takes to keep germs away — a catchy tune!

The "Tonight Show" host shared a video of himself singing a song called "Wash Your Hands" for his adorable daughters, Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5.

The cute clip starts with Fallon, 45, strumming a guitar as he sings into a bathroom mirror.

"Wash your hands/wash your hands/DO NOT touch your face!" he croons as the scene quickly switches to his girls giggling as they scrub up in a sink of their own.

"If you wash your hands and do not touch your face, then the world will be a better place," Fallon adds in the song's chorus.

The late-night funnyman has plenty of time for his two biggest fans now that "The Tonight Show" has suspended production during the coronavirus outbreak.

Prior to his unexpected vacation from work, Fallon and his girls had already packed in plenty of fun. Just last month, the former "Saturday Night Live" star shared a photo of himself, his daughters and wife Nancy Juvonen, 52, playing on a sandy beach during a Bahamas getaway.

The family kicked off 2020 by having a blast together at Disneyland. "Started off the new year at the happiest place on earth," Fallon gushed next to a pic of the foursome on the Mad Tea Party ride.

Here's hoping we see more of Jimmy and his daughters soon!