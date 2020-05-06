Jimmy Fallon performs spot-on ode to teachers: 'Throw money at them'

Parents who've been home schooling their kids during the lockdown have no doubt formed an even greater appreciation for teachers — and that’s definitely true for father-of-two Jimmy Fallon!

"The Tonight Show” host, who's been home with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their daughters, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, performed a spot-on musical ode to teachers in honor of Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday.

“Teachers should make a billion dollars and get more vacation time,” Fallon, 45, crooned while strumming his guitar. “They spend their days wranglin’ all our crazy kids. When they go out, they should get free bottomless wine.”

“At the bank, they should just throw money at them,” he sang later on. “And at Chipotle, they should always get free guac!”

His ditty resonated with plenty of fans.

“As a teacher, I couldn't stop smiling watching this. I 100% agree!” one commented on the YouTube video.

“I'm gonna contact all my old teachers and apologize to them for being a little monster all those years. “Heck, I got the time,” another joked.

While quarantining due to the coronavirus outbreak, Fallon and Juvonen have been busy with their girls. Home schooling in particular is challenging, Fallon admitted last month during an interview on “The Howard Stern Show.”

“Home schooling is just … I don’t remember Spanish, I don’t know Spanish!” he quipped. “I’m learning as they’re learning. I’m like, wow, I don’t know what that word is! … Right now it’s insane, I go between that and the show. It’s a lot. The whole day is packed. I feel like I’ve never worked this hard in my life.”

When they’re not busy with schoolwork, Franny and Winnie have become regulars on “The Tonight Show,” popping up for adorable cameos and helping out with graphics and sound effects.