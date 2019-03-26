Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 26, 2019, 5:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Jimmy Fallon is showing some love for his family.

The “Tonight Show” host shared an Instagram photo Tuesday morning of his wife and their two daughters during a recent trip to the Bahamas.

The photo features Fallon and Nancy Juvonen along with Winnie, 5, and Frances, 4, wearing match wet suits that he thinks may be a wee bit on the dirty side.

“I always thought bowling shoes were a little gross - then I met the wet suit rental program. #swimmingwithdolphins #bahamas,” the comedian quipped.

Fallon has been in a family state of mind recently.

Just last week, the former “Saturday Night Live” star shared a photo of himself as a little boy while on vacation with his father.

"This is me - my first cowboy moment. Carson City - 1977. My dad seems psyched to be there. #tbt #StickEmUp,” he captioned it.

Fallon is quite the family man. Last September, he opened up about how hard it was taking Winnie to her first day of kindergarten.

"I didn't cry, but I did, kinda," he told Jennifer Garner when she was a guest on his show. "I kinda held it in. I didn't want to be the dad that cries."