Jimmy Fallon’s show has become somewhat of a family production as he works from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his Tuesday episode of “The Tonight Show,” he convinced his wife, Nancy Juvonen, to step out from behind the camera for a quick interview.

Juvonen, who co-founded the production company Flower Films with Drew Barrymore, has been his camera operator for the last week for the at-home versions of the talk show.

In Tuesday’s episode, the parents of two took a stroll around their quiet neighborhood as Fallon asked Juvonen questions about her life for the viewers.

A highlight was a viewer question asking if Fallon is a romantic and to provide examples.

“I think you are!” she said.

“You do? How cute!” he laughed.

She went on to describe the incredible gift he got her for her 50th birthday.

Fallon had gotten her a slew of her favorite albums on cassette tape, and told her he’d forgotten the boombox to play them on in the garage.

“I thought that was it! And I was like, ‘That is the most thoughtful!’” she said. “'You listened to me! All we want as women is to be heard, blah blah blah.'”

But as she ran outside to grab the boombox, her brother drove in a classic VW Bus.

Juvonen said she loved that car because she had learned to drive in it growing up in the San Francisco Bay area and drove it all through high school and college.

The vehicle has been a hit with strangers who see them in it.

“More people stop us for that thing, they don’t even care that it’s me in the car, nothing,” Fallon said. “No, they don’t even care that it’s you,” Juvonen said.

“They’re like ‘I had one of those! I lived in that … bus, I took it all the way to California from New York,’” Fallon said. “People have really beautiful stories about that VW Bus.”

“Those who it touches, it touches deeply,” Juvonen agreed.

Fallon's daughters help him host his at-home version of "The Tonight Show" on March 24, 2020. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fallon and Juvonen (who said in the video that she took Fallon as her last name but still goes by Juvonen professionally) share two young daughters — Frannie, 5, and Winnie, 6.

The girls have been helping them do the at-home versions of “The Tonight Show,” and as we learned Tuesday, have a habit of sneaking into bed with their parents at night.

“They don’t ever start out with us, but let’s just say at 5 and 6 when they do crawl in at night with us, we’re not kicking them out,” Juvonen said. “And the dog — it’s usually five of us!”

Fallon explained Frannie’s “new thing” is sleeping on the pillows and her parents’ heads.

“Yes, usually on your large pillow on your head,” Juvonen replied. “Thank goodness.”

We’re looking forward to more shenanigans with the Fallons!