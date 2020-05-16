Jimmy Fallon's giggling daughters take over his show

It’s safe to say many parents are at their wits end in quarantine, something it seems “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon can identify with.

His daily at-home version of the show started on Friday with him and his two young daughters, Winnie and Franny, giggling uncontrollably.

They never seem to get it together and in the end, Fallon just rolls the show open animation. This, just one day after Fallon’s girls took over his monologue by climbing all over him — an incident that led Fallon to deadpan a look of slight desperation at the camera.

Fallon has said before that he loves hanging out with the girls in quarantine and is “bonding with them more than ever."

Fallon's wife, Nancy Juvonen, who co-founded the production company Flower Films with Drew Barrymore, told New York magazine they had decided to include their kids in the segments to show viewers that their family is just like everyone else’s.

“Look, this is what we’ve got,” Juvonen told the magazine. “The only thing we kept thinking was if we’re not ourselves and authentic and in our sweatshirts and taking walks and being messy and doing life, then (the audience is) going to feel it, and we can’t sustain it.”