See Jimmy Fallon's daughters serve as his mini band for at-home 'Tonight Show'

Like father, like daughters.

Jimmy Fallon’s two girls are continuing to help him with his at-home edition of “The Tonight Show,” which the late-night host has been recording while he and his family remain in quarantine to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Monday night’s episode opened with Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, playing the piano and cowbell — although randomly tapping keys and shaking the bell may be a more accurate — before handing off hosting duties to their dad.

Monday's program featured Fallon interviewing "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah and DJ D-Nice before he ended the show with his new calling card: zipping down the slide in his house, a trip his daughters also got to make as the episode drew to a close.

Fallon has been doing the at-home show for about a week, providing a respite from the uncertainty and anxiety many Americans are feeling during this public health crisis.

During an appearance on TODAY by video chat last week, Fallon said he was inspired to put on his show in a nontraditional manner after recalling the words of retired late-night host David Letterman following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"I remember Letterman saying that it’s a time right now to be courageous, and he said sometimes pretending to be courageous is just as good," he said.

"And my wife reminded me of that quote. And so I said, 'Yeah, we should do something. I have to do something.'"