Jimmy Fallon's daughters make acting debut in musical holiday commercial with their dad

Jimmy Fallon brought his family along for his new holiday commercial, which is basically a mini Christmas movie.

"The Tonight Show" host partnered with Frito-Lay as part of their "Share More Joy" campaign. The TV spot shows him recreating funny and relatable moments from the holiday season like struggling to wrap gifts, sliding down a banister, fighting a double-dipping monster and engaging in a very serious snowball fight with another version of himself.

Toward the end of the action-packed commercial, which will air during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Fallon reads a story to his two daughters, Winnie, 8, and Franny, 6.

His wife, producer Nancy Juvonen, also joins the festivities and looks on as Fallon participates in more shenanigans.

In an interview with TODAY, Fallon revealed that the ad took about three or four days to create and felt like a "full-on feature movie."

He said he read the elaborate script and thought, "I get to be like the Klumps. I get to play like 30 characters!"

Getting to work with his wife and kids was an added bonus, he said. Fallon explained he initially thought his wife would say no to the spot because she is "camera shy" and usually works behind the scenes.

Fallon gets into the holiday spirit. Courtesy Frito-Lay

Instead, when he approached Juvonen with the idea she replied, "It's the holidays. The kids would love it."

Fallon said his family had "the best time" on set.

"My kids aren't actor kids," he explained. "But they did a great job. They were so good and well-behaved and fell asleep."

"And then, obviously, they're the cutest," he added sweetly. "I love them."

As a producer, Juvoven was able to explain her job to their kids while teaching them about other important roles like the director and dolly grip operator.

"That was kind of an awesome moment for our family," Fallon said.

The commercial was the perfect fit for The Fallon family who have already started preparing for Christmas.

Fallon shared, "When I was a kid, Santa Claus never really wrapped my presents."

"Sometimes it would just be a pile of toys, or something," he joked. "Sometimes the price tag was still on. You know, Santa is busy, and I get it."

But, he said the Fallons' Santa Claus makes sure all the gifts are wrapped and ready on Christmas morning.

The family has already completed one of their holiday traditions: decorating the Christmas tree.

"One of my girls wants to put the star on top of the tree and then the other one will get jealous," he shared. "So I'll have to take it off and then lift the other one up."

He has also started a new tradition of drinking coquito, which is Puerto Rican eggnog.

Fallon joked that normal eggnog is now "a thing of the past."

The talk show host said he was excited about the holiday commercial because the message behind the campaign is one of his missions as a comedian and for his show.

He recalled during the COVID-19 pandemic last year when he filmed "The Tonight Show" from his home because he wanted to continue spreading joy and positivity to his audience.

He previously told TODAY that he had been inspired to continue his show by former late-night host David Letterman's words after 9/11.

"I remember Letterman saying that it’s a time right now to be courageous, and he said sometimes pretending to be courageous is just as good," he said. "And my wife reminded me of that quote. And so I said, 'Yeah, we should do something. I have to do something.'"

Though the holiday commercial is the Fallon girls' acting debut, it's not the first time they've appeared on national television.

The two regularly appeared in the at-home version of "The Tonight Show," often hilariously disrupting their famous dad. In one May 2020 episode, the girls pushed Fallon to the breaking point when they interrupted his monologue.

Jimmy Fallon deadpans to the camera as his daughters climb on him during an episode of "The Tonight Show" that aired in May 2020. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Fallon's 2021 holiday commercial also features his version of "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

The track took about three hours to record "because I'm not a professional singer. But I gave it my best shot," he said.

Settling the debate on whether it's ever too early to listen to Christmas music, he said, "I'm one of those guys that can listen to it year round."