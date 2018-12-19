Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Michelle Obama: the former first lady inspires costumes, hangs out with Big Bird, and enjoys a nice cough drop from onetime leaders of the free world.

She's also up for getting some 30 Rockefeller Plaza guests super excited, by hanging out in the elevator banks with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon!

That's what happened Tuesday, when Fallon enlisted her in his elevator surprise gag, deployed previously with Paul McCartney.

Much as with Sir Paul, Fallon staged various elevator bank setups with Obama, with the two of them sitting in comfy chairs reading each others' books ("Becoming" by Obama; "Mama" by Fallon), then casually lowering the tomes when the elevators opened to give the riders a totally unexpected thrill.

Fine literature for Jimmy Fallon and Michelle Obama. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

You'd think those visitors won something! (Well, they kind of did.)

Instead, they stood and screamed with delight as the elevators revealed Obama behind a blanket; clapping along to carols, popping up in a giant gift box, and skipping rope, among others. The whole time, the pair of them are cackling with delight like schoolchildren.

What we're most amazed by is that nobody ran out of the elevator to try and give somebody a hug. Maybe they were just too shocked to move.

Later, Obama sat down with Fallon to talk about childhood fire drills, her husband's eternal tardiness, and marriage counseling.

What a great holiday treat!