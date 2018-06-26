share tweet pin email

When it comes to the topic of President Trump, Jimmy Fallon just can't catch a break.

In 2016, Trump visited "The Tonight Show" and, after some playful banter, the host tousled his hair. Critics dubbed that a "normalizing" gesture that helped the then-candidate's controversial campaign.

And when Fallon recently admitted he would handle the situation differently, if he had it to do over again, he gained a new critic — the president himself.

So, on Monday night, Fallon took "The Tonight Show" stage and opened his monologue with a sarcastic "shout out to our show's number one fan, the president of the United States."

He continued, "As you may have heard, last night, the president of the United States went after me on Twitter. So Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working."

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous âhair showâ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have âhumanizedâ me-he is taking heat. He called & said âmonster ratings.â Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The tweet in question accused Fallon of "whimpering" over "the famous 'hair show'" now, with the president going on to claim that the host called him after the episode first aired to boast about "monster ratings."

"When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, 'I have more important things to do,'" he explained. "Then I thought, 'Wait! Shouldn’t he have more important things to do?'"

After Fallon finished his monologue, which was packed with more than the usual amount of zingers about the commander-in-chief, he took a seat — but didn't take a break on the topic of Trump.

In particular, he fired back at the claim that he called Trump to talk ratings or — anything else.

"First of all, I’ve never called this human in my life," he insisted. "I don’t have his number; I don’t want his number. And ‘monster ratings’? ... I’ve never said 'monster ratings.' I don’t know what he’s talking about."

Fallon's humor then took a self-deprecating turn as he added, "By the way, Donald, I don’t know if you’ve seen my ratings the past two years — you didn’t help my ratings."

But he did inspire him, as Fallon responded to the president's tweet with more than just words.

In honor of the Presidentâs tweet Iâll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

"I made a donation in Trump’s name to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES." Then, going for one last laugh, he added, "When Trump heard, he was like, 'I love RAICES — they’re my favorite peanut butter cup. There’s no wrong way to eat a RAICES!'"