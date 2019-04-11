Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 11, 2019, 1:08 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Rockefeller Center's plaza is a popular spot for sightseers in New York City, but recently, many of them failed to see a couple of celebrities that were directly in their line of sight.

That’s because when Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore hit the plaza for Wednesday's "Tonight Show," they donned the perfect disguises.

The stars decided to have a little fun by mingling with the masses, however they didn't do so as Jimmy and Drew. Instead, they set out as Alex and Brooke, a couple of NBC pages who can't help moving to the music.

But there was another twist to their surprise appearance on the plaza: They were the only ones who could hear any music.

The pair, decked out in classic navy blue and gray page uniforms, glasses and couple of wigs, wore earpieces that piped Grand Funk Railroad's "The Loco-Motion" into their ears.

So rather than seeing a star-studded dance duo lip-sync their way across the packed tourist destination, most people seemed nonplussed by the baffling act — if they noticed at all.

At least at first.

The longer the fun-filled skit continued, the more people realized what was actually happening and just who was getting their groove on right in front of them.

Eventually everyone got in on the act. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

"It took two takes for everybody to realize it was us," Fallon noted after rolling the clip. "Then it was like Woodstock out there!"