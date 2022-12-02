Jimmy Fallon hilariously recalls what happened when Dolly Parton called him in an Uber

An Uber driver had the ride of his life when Jimmy Fallon hopped in his car — and then chatted on the phone with Dolly Parton!

Fallon, who visited Parton at her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, over the summer, shared the funny story with Parton during her visit to “The Tonight Show” this week, leaving the country legend in stitches.

“I didn’t have a driver. I didn’t set up a car, so I just called an Uber,” Fallon said.

“You called a Goober if you were up there,” Parton joked.

“I go on Uber and this guy shows up,” Fallon said. “His name is Chad, so shout out to Chad if he’s watching. I get in the car and he goes, ‘Wow.’ He goes, ‘Before I start the car, I’m just freaking out right now. I didn’t know it was you and I’ve never met a celebrity. This is bizarre for me so just give me a second.’”

As the ride went along, he and Chad chatted about Parton and “about how great you are and how much we love you,” Fallon told the singer.

Then, during the ride, Fallon got a call from Parton herself, who was calling because she heard he had landed and wanted to say hi.

Fallon hopping into his Uber was already blowing Chad’s mind, and hearing Parton’s voice on the phone was next level.

“And all I see is Chad going…” Fallon said, hilariously mimicking some panicked steering.

“And I go, 'Chad! Stay on the road, buddy!'” he continued. “And he’s like, ‘Was that Dolly Parton on the phone?’ He’s like, this is the greatest drive of my life!”

We feel you, Chad.

Fallon visited Dollywood in August to record a holiday song with Parton, “Almost Too Early For Christmas.”

The song features in Parton’s NBC holiday movie, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” which premiered Dec. 1 on NBC and Peacock.

In addition to Fallon, the Christmas special features guest stars including Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Zach Williams, Jimmie Allen and Billy Ray Cyrus.