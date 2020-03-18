Jimmy Fallon does 'The Tonight Show' from home — with his whole family helping out

Add Jimmy Fallon to the list of Americans forced to work from home.

The funnyman was one of many late-night hosts proving the show must go on when he hosted an episode of “The Tonight Show” from his home Tuesday night while he, like millions of other people, remains isolated in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Hi guys, this is Jimmy Fallon and this is ‘The Tonight Show’ home edition, I guess you can call it, and we really don’t know what this is, but I wanted to put something out there for you guys so that we can just have some levity in these bizarre times,” he said after the show opened with one piano playing in the background.

Fallon said his wife, Nancy, was operating the camera and his dog, Gary (who is actually a girl), was his first guest. His daughter Fran ran over to hug the dog and turned down the offer to play the drums.

Since it was St. Patrick’s Day, Fallon showed off a cute drawing of a shamrock his other daughter, Winnie, 6, made.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“It’s a green poop emoji,” he said. He also said all the drawings and artwork that viewers see is courtesy of Winnie.

"The Tonight Show" is one of multiple shows that have suspended production, but Fallon said that won't stop him from keeping fans entertained.

“So, we’re gonna be doing some jokes for you, maybe a song or just something. We’ll switch it up every night, but we want to give you some content every single night for as long as we think we’re gonna do this,” Fallon said.

He also promised to talk about a different charity each night, electing to focus on Feeding America for this inaugural episode.

He then told a few monologue jokes submitted by his writers.

“Welcome to ‘The Tonight Show.’ I’m so excited to be doing the show from my panic room — I mean living room,” he said.

Fallon proceeded to tell a series of other jokes, including ones focusing on New York City traffic, spending time with his family while quarantined, home schooling and Tom Brady leaving the Patriots.

He then saved the best for last, grabbing his guitar and performing a song he called “St. Patrick’s Day Quarantine.”

“Well, it’s St. Patty’s Day. I’m quarantined. I’m in me house alone. No one to drink a Guinness with unless it’s through me phone,” he began.

“So kiss me I’m Irish, but stay six feet away, ‘cause no one wants to get the virus on St. Patrick’s Day,” he continued.

After finishing up, he urged everyone to be safe and reminded viewers we can get through this.

“See you tomorrow,” he said before going down a slide to a different floor of his house, which makes us wonder: Why couldn’t we have an awesome slide in our home growing up?