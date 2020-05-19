Watch Jimmy Fallon's daughters give their mom a sweet birthday surprise

Jimmy Fallon planned a sweet birthday surprise for his wife, Nancy Juvonen, with help from their adorable daughters!

Fallon manned the camera as Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, surprised their mom for her 53rd birthday with a hand-painted card and a Fudgie the Whale cake.

“Happy birthday! We love you so much!” Fallon said after the girls gave their mom the cake and even helped her blow out a few of the candles.

Fallon also surprised his wife with a video greeting from Johnny Bananas, her favorite cast member from MTV’s “The Challenge.”

Juvonen has been her husband’s camera operator for the past few months as he films “The Tonight Show” from home.

But every now and then, she joins her husband on camera for a cute segment, Ask the Fallons, in which they offer up dating advice and tell cute stories about their relationship.

In a recent edition of Ask the Fallons, Juvonen revealed that Fallon has always been a romantic when it comes to birthday surprises.

She discussed the amazing gift he gave her for her 50th birthday — a classic Volkswagen Bus, a car close to her heart because she had driven one all through high school and college.

“More people stop us for that thing," Fallon said about when they ride in the VW Bus now. "They don’t even care that it’s me in the car."

We “couldn’t be happier and more lucky and more in love,” Juvonen said in a recent Ask the Fallons segment. “With (the kids) and each other.”

Winnie and Franny have also been playing a big part in their dad’s at-home episodes of “The Tonight Show,” serving as adorable announcers, musicians, audience members and occasionally unexpected guest stars.