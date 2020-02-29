Jimmy Fallon brought Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin together

Hailey Baldwin said a cool party trick she performed on "The Tonight Show" led to Justin Bieber and her "resparking" their on-again, off-again romance.

The 23-year-old model, who is now happily married to Bieber, told Jimmy Fallon that it all started when she was a guest on his show a few years ago and opened a beer bottle with her teeth.

"It was the rad-est thing ever. You got a double standing ovation," Fallon said.

It turns out Bieber watched the show and was impressed.

"The next morning after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone," Baldwin said. "It was a little like, 'Hey how are you ? i saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I love that trick you did. I had no idea you could do that. It was so cool.'"

"Cut to: I"m now married to that certain someone!" Baldwin said, adding, "I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping respark..."

"You would think I would be invited to the wedding," Fallon jokingly replied.

It's not the only NBC connection the couple have. There's video of the couple meeting in the TODAY lobby back in 2008 when Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, introduced her to the "Baby" singer.

The couple married in a courthouse ceremony in 2018. They tied the knot again last fall in a South Carolina wedding in front of their family and friends.

Also during Friday's appearance on "The Tonight Show," Baldwin talked about her husband's new YouTube docu-series, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," which also features her.

"Before 'Seasons' came out, I really felt like I always battled with the idea that people didn't really know me," she said. "They didn't know who I was. They didn't know Hailey for Hailey, and I just always had this constant battle where I was saying, 'I wish people just knew my heart and I wish people just knew me for me,' and it's so hard to reveal that part of yourself because people only see you in photos, you know, from the outside."

"I would always see people say, 'Oh, she looks so unhappy and she never smiles and she never this and never that,'" Baldwin continued. "So I felt like 'Seasons' gave me the freedom to just speak my heart and show people who I was."