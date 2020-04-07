Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler debut 'Don't Touch Grandma' song about social distancing

Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon are using humor to help people get through these dark days in quarantine.

The two debuted a new song titled “Don’t Touch Grandma” on the latest episode of “The Tonight Show” — safely recording the song from their respective homes, of course.

The hilarious song aims to inform people they should stay away from grandma to keep her safe as we all socially distance from our families to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Don’t touch grandma, leave her alone. You can spend a quarter to call her on the phone,” one line goes.

“When this thing is over, you and she can play. But for now, you still can smell her grandma smell from six feet away,” the song concludes.

This isn’t the first song Sandler has put together during these quarantined times.

He previously debuted a fun tribute to doctors and nurses on the front lines last week during an episode of “The Tonight Show.”

"Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smoking on the roof. Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need,” he sang in that song. “And I hope they save us soon ‘cause I’m really, really sick of my family.”

He ended that song by reminding everyone of some great advice: “Stay home as much as you can, make sure to wash your hands.”

“Let’s make this damn thing go away. We love you, doctors and nurses, you’re saving lives every day. Find a cure for the -----, ‘cause I really miss hugging my mailman,” he finished.