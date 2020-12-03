Jim Parsons as a cast member of "The Office"?

The Emmy-winning actor revealed that he auditioned for the hit NBC comedy before landing the role of Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory."

Parsons and co-star Kaley Cuoco in a scene from "The Big Bang Theory." Getty Images

Parsons, 47, shared the revelation Wednesday during a panel for the new Fox comedy "Call Me Kat," which he's executive producing alongside his former "BBT" castmate Mayim Bialik, who stars as the show's titular character, reports Deadline.

"I was like, 'How stupid, it’s about an office,'" Parsons recalled thinking about NBC's remake of the hit British TV series. "If America wanted their own office show, they would have already made it by now."

Unfortunately, the "Hollywood" star didn't say which "Office" character he auditioned for. But isn't it fun imagining him in the role of Michael? Or Jim? Or Dwight?

In 2007, two years after "The Office" premiered, Parsons made his debut as brainy Sheldon on "BBT."

In August, he opened up about his decision to exit the CBS sitcom after 12 seasons during a chat on "David Tennant Does a Podcast With ..." The decision came after a "very intense summer," one which found Parsons breaking his foot and saying goodbye to the 14-year-old dog he shared with husband Todd Spiewak.

At the same time, the exhausted actor was starring in "The Boys in the Band" on Broadway.

The whirlwind of emotional events caused him to rethink the pace of his life.

"I had this moment of clarity — that I think you're very fortunate to get in a lot of ways — of going, 'Don't keep speeding by... Use this time to take a look around,'" he tearfully recalled. "And I did. I was like, 'I gotta make a move.'"

Parsons also thought of his late father, who died in his early 50s.

"My dad had passed years before, but he was 52. And I realized that at the end of season 12 I would be 46," he said. "I'm not superstitious or anything like that. It was just a context thing."

Once he returned to Los Angeles, Parsons told "Big Bang Theory" creator Chuck Lorre and writer Steve Molaro that the 12th season of the show would be his last.

"I said, 'If you told me that like my father I had six years left to live, I think there's other things I need to try and do. I don't know what they are, but I can tell that I need to try,'" said Parsons.