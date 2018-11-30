Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Social media is a great way to keep in touch with your friends, but as "The Big Bang Theory's" Jim Parsons discovered, it can be a little too good at keeping you in touch with those pals.

Parsons, who's played the brilliant but often-socially clueless Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons on the show, accidentally tipped his co-star Kaley Cuoco off to a birthday surprise Thursday by posting this picture of a gorgeous celebration cake on Instagram:

Yum!

And unless Cuoco checked Parson's feed, there was no way she'd find out about it ... oh, wait: He tagged her in the caption. Which meant she instantly got a notification from the app.

And you can kind of imagine where things went from there:

Cuoco, who turned 30 on Friday, looks a little disappointed, we think.

But you know what? The upside to a spoiled surprise birthday celebration is this: You still get to celebrate! And there's cake!

Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2016 in Santa Monica, California. WireImage

So we imagine all is forgiven. But really, this was such a Sheldon thing to do!