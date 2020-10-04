See Jim Carrey's spot-on impression of Joe Biden at the debate for 'SNL' premiere

Last night, "Saturday Night Live" premiered its 46th season, and Jim Carrey started things off with a spot-on impression of Joe Biden's performance in this past Tuesday's presidential debate.

The show, hosted by Chris Rock with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, got off to a silly start as Carrey joined Alec Baldwin doing his famous impersonation of the president.

"We thought it was important to see it again since it might be the only presidential debate," the narrator said before the men took the stage.

Beck Bennett portrayed moderator Chris Wallace, who asked Trump if he had taken the COVID-19 test as promised.

"Absolutely, scout's honor," replied Baldwin's Trump, a reference to the president's announcement three days after the debate that he and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus.

When Carrey came out as Biden, wearing his signature aviator sunglasses, he pulled out a tape measure to assess the distance between the two podiums, moving his even further away from his opponent's.

"Let's do this, I'm holdin' my bladder, let's get at 'er!" quipped Carrey's Biden.

When Bennett's Wallace asked Trump about his latest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, Baldwin's Trump responded, "We're very excited about our nominee, Amy Christina Barcelona."

When it was Biden's turn to respond, Baldwin's Trump kept interrupting.

"I said two words you son of a..." Carrey's Biden stopped himself before going off the rails.

"No, don't do it. Don't do it, Joe," he continued, coaching himself. "It's exactly what he wants. Don't let your inner Whitey Bulger come out. Just flash them all that smile they taught you in anger management."

Other highlights of the debate included a moment when Carrey's Biden took a time-out to listen to his meditation app, narrated by Harry Styles.

Later, Maya Rudolph took to the stage to reprise her impersonation of Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's vice presidential nominee. Rudolph's Harris tried to referee the chaotic debate, playing up her "Momala" persona and telling the men she'd have sandwiches with apple slices waiting for them when it was over.

Last week, "SNL" teased Carrey and Rudolph's appearances as the Democratic nominees Biden and Harris in a promo that showed them donning their costumes for the show.

Actor Jason Sudeikis had previously played Biden on the show. Last month, "SNL" producer Lorne Michaels explained to The New York Times his choice to have Carrey portray Biden instead.

"First of all, Jim is brilliant, and he cares deeply about the country and what’s going on. He wants to have a voice in this," Michaels told the outlet. "Every time he’s done (SNL), he’s always come through brilliantly, and I think what he will bring to this part will be stunning and possibly transcend comedy. Because we’re in a period where comedy is only part of it."