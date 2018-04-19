share tweet pin email

Just when you thought "Dumb and Dumber" goofballs Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne were done making us laugh, they go and do something like this: have an unexpected, totally hilarious reunion!

Jim Carrey surprised Jeff Daniels in the middle of an interview with Conan O'Brien on Tuesday night for an impromptu "Dumb and Dumber" reunion.

It was made even better by the fact that Daniels (or Harry) and Carrey (Lloyd) are still great friends in real life.

"I thought for sure they'd tell him. But that's great that they didn't because I wanted to come out here and say it in front of the world," Carrey said before pausing. "You're in town, and you don't call me. Not an email, nothing."

Everett Collection Harry and Lloyd are still hanging together, puttin' out the vibe after all these years.

In all seriousness, Carrey, 56, and Daniels, 63, remain close after playing buddies in the classic 1994 comedy as well as the sequel "Dumb and Dumber To" in 2014.

"I love being around him,'' Carrey said about Daniels. "I watch everything he does. He's incredible, the most versatile actor working today ... unbelievable, all the things he does."

Youtube Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey were really happy to see each other.

"Shooting 'Dumb and Dumber' with Jim, you grab on to the tornado that is Jim Carrey and you hang on,'' Daniels said. "And it was such a joy."

The two reminisced about having instant chemistry despite never having worked together before.

"As soon as we started reading together, it was a real relationship,'' Carrey said. "Dustin Hoffman called me and he said, 'That is the most real relationship, buddy relationship, I've seen in movies in decades.'''

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.