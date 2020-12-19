Jim Carrey announced on Saturday that his time portraying President-elect Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live" has come to an end.

The actor tweeted his resignation after only playing Biden for six episodes of the NBC variety show, a role that he requested to play. The star called his role "comedy's highest call of duty" and even said he hoped his portrayal played a role in the outcome of the election.

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens! — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2020

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President... comedy’s highest call of duty," the 58-year-old actor tweeted.

The "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" star went on to say that he hoped Biden was the victor in the election due to his impression, but also acknowledged the other actors who have and will portray the President-elect.

"I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s**t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!" Carrey posted.

Jim Carrey as Joe Biden during the "Biden Victory" Cold Open on Nov. 7, 2020 Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Other actors who have played Biden on the show include Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney and former "SNL" cast member Jason Sudeikis.

Reviews of Carrey's take on Biden were mixed, with some critics saying his portrayal didn't hold up next to Alec Baldwin's Emmy-award winning portrayal of President Donald Trump and Maya Rudolph's Emmy-winning take on Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Some argued that his over-the-top brand of physical comedy was mismatched with Biden's understated demeanor.

Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris during the "Biden Victory" Cold Open on Nov. 7, 2020 Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Others thought his portrayal of Biden was spot-on, especially in the show's take on the presidential debate, and that he wore Biden's signature aviator sunglasses well. Fans replied to Carrey's tweet that he was stepping down from the role with words of praise.

"You nailed it sir. Thank you," tweeted one fan.

"jim you killed it! i’m proud of you," posted another person.

"Right on Jim...You were amazing as Biden man..." wrote another commenter.

Even "SNL" replied to the actor, thanking him for his short run up to the election.

Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered ❤️ https://t.co/tLNM0jMhyb — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 19, 2020

"Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered," the show tweeted, adding a heart emoji to their message.

"SNL" did not announce who would be playing President-elect Joe Biden going forward. The show returns tonight with Kristen Wiig as host and musical guest Dua Lipa.