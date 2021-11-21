Jill Martin: We're engaged ... again! Why this time around is different

I decided to call. It had been 18 months since I had given the ring back. It had been 18 months since we had spoken. During those months, I was never even tempted to reach out — the thought was just too painful. But then one day, I built up the courage — chutzpah, as my Grammy would say — and I called at 2 p.m. on a Thursday. He picked up.

Deciding to end our engagement last year was heart-wrenching. I used to say, “It literally takes my breath away to picture my life without him.” But our relationship couldn’t stay the way it was. We needed a pause. A long pause. And we took it.

The couple began dating in the fall of 2017. Courtesy Jill Martin

I always say I would rather break a bone than have a broken heart. Even though we were fighting and hurting each other to what I thought was an irreparable place, I never thought our relationship would break. But it did. There are moments of impact in life where you can remember what you were wearing, what the weather was like, what was around you. The conversation we had when we decided we needed to move on from each other was one of my moments. After almost three years of a near fairy tale, the lows became more overwhelming than the highs. It wasn’t working. We were arguing more than we were getting along. Energetically, the timing wasn’t right. We both still needed to grow. It took falling apart to build ourselves back together.