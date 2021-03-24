Jill Duggar says she hasn't visited her parents' house in recent years

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is still distancing from the rest of the Duggar family.

In a new Q&A video she filmed alongside husband Derick Dillard, the former "Counting On" star, 29, revealed that she hasn't been to her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's Arkansas home in "a couple years."

In the video, which was shared to their YouTube channel earlier this week, the couple were asked in a note from a fan if they ever visit her parents' home, which the family calls "the big house."

"Not much. We haven't actually been over there in a while, probably, like, a couple years, other than once ... like, to check the mail," responds Jill Dillard, who quit the Duggar family's reality show "Counting On" in 2017.

She also mentions there were "restrictions" in place but didn't elaborate on what those restrictions were.

The former reality star goes on to say that the coronavirus pandemic has made it necessary for her and her husband to see fewer friends and family members. "In this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental (and) emotional health and all that," she explains.

"Our threshold — we like to call it — is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us," she continues. We have a lot going on in our life — "

"There's a lot of triggers there," Derick Dillard, 32, quietly interjects.

"Plus COVID just makes it a lot harder right now with trying to keep our circle smaller and everything," his wife continues, adding, "We'd like for it to not stay that way but that's where we are right now."

Jill Dillard and her husband tied the knot in 2014 after a chaperoned courtship. They share two sons, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3.

The couple's comments come less than six months after they revealed they had been "distancing" from the rest of the Duggar clan.

“There’s been some distancing there. We’re not on the best terms with some of my family,” Jill Dillard shared in a YouTube video.

“We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal and just doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through it, I guess," she continued.

The mom of two didn’t elaborate on what caused the family friction, but added that they were praying and putting their trust in God.

In the weeks before revealing the truth about the friction in her family, Jill Dillard's behavior was making headlines.

In September, she posted a photo in which she confirmed she drinks alcohol on social occasions, which is at odds with her family's conservative Christian values. She has also revealed she and her husband use nonhormonal birth control and she shared that she was in therapy.

Weeks after the couple revealed they were putting space between themselves and the rest of the Duggar clan, Jill Dillard opened up to People about how the decision had complicated her relationships with her family members.

"I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point," she said. "But I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."