Jill Duggar Dillard confirms she drank an alcoholic piña colada

Jill Duggar Dillard recently posted a photo on Instagram of her and husband Derrick Dillard during a night out — which featured her enjoying a piña colada.

“Date night with my favorite person @derickdillard,” she wrote. “We’ve missed our regular date night outings during covid and have had lots of in home dates, but we were able to swap childcare with friends last night for a date!”

A fan noticed the drink near the plate and asked what it is, prompting the former “Counting On” star to say piña colada.

“Virgin piña colada or regular?” someone else asked.

“Regular,” Dillard, 29, replied.

Dillard was raised by conservative parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, so her admission may be something of a surprise. Many of the people who chimed in on her Instagram post supported her decision to drink alcohol.

“Does it matter?” someone wrote after Dillard was asked whether it was virgin or not. “She looks so radiant and peaceful and healthy and happy and I am here for it.”

“Goodness, a piña colada has an extremely low alcohol content as it is. Who cares if it’s virgin or not? She’s of age, and clearly not over-indulging,” someone else wrote.

"And that is completely ok. Everything in moderation," another person commented. "And even Jesus drank wine. You are obviously not overindulging. Congratulations on making a life of your own. You are still doing what Jesus would do, so relax everybody!!!!!!"

This isn’t the first time Dillard, who is mother to sons Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3, has raised eyebrows. Last year, fans were surprised when she posted pictures of her fifth anniversary trip, with one shot featuring a copy of the Kama Sutra. She edited her caption to address the matter.

“We are not recommending the Kama Sutra. We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical,” she wrote, in part.

“We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married). We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post,” she added.