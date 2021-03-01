Jill Biden reveals she's watched 'Bridgerton' — yes, even *that* episode

Here’s a tidbit worthy of Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers: The first lady of a great nation appreciates a racy period drama just as much as the rest of us do!

Or, at least, she seems to.

During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Jill Biden talked about the streaming hit “Bridgerton” and shared a laugh with the host about the show’s steamiest episode.

That time I asked @FLOTUS about what comes to her mind when she hears the word… #Bridgerton! #FLOTUSonKELLY pic.twitter.com/TFB6AAst9P — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 25, 2021

Clarkson invited the first lady to play a game in which, without taking a moment to think, she would respond to whatever word the entertainer said.

For instance, when Clarkson said, “Vacation?” Biden replied, “Beach,” without skipping a beat.

But when the prompt was “Bridgerton,” she pondered just a moment, saying, “Um ... costumes, romance.”

Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page star in Netflix's hit period drama, "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

Sure, those work. However, Clarkson couldn’t contain her giggles as she said, “We’re so different. My first word would have been different.” Then, before Clarkson even uttered “episode five,” the 69-year-old wife of President Joe Biden jumped in to say, “OK! I know what episode you’re talking about.”

As does anyone who’s tuned in to the full series since it debuted in December.

However, those who haven’t tuned into Netflix’s scandal-packed Regency show might require a spoiler to get their meaning.

So — spoiler alert! — episode five of the series sees leading love interests Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), tie the knot and profess just how much they “burn” for each other before really heating things up.

It’s not hard to understand why that moment stood out to both Clarkson and Biden.