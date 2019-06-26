It's been 20 years since John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, died when their plane went down over the Atlantic Ocean. Now a television special is set to mark that tragic anniversary with a celebration of their lives and love — and with a never-before-seen look at their nuptials.

In "JFK Jr. & Carolyn's Wedding: The Lost Tapes," TLC will showcase scenes from the iconic young couple's secret 1996 ceremony — from their wedding prep to their vows to their first dance.

In a clip that aired on TODAY Wednesday morning, Kennedy, who was widely regarded as American royalty and one of the nation's most eligible bachelors at the time, could be seen standing outside the small church in Cumberland Island, Georgia, where he and Bessette were soon to say their "I dos."

The former first family member, then 35, and Bessette, 30, appeared picture-perfect in the video from their big day, surrounded by their loved ones.

"Carolyn has changed my life in a way that I never thought was possible, and just made me, tonight, the happiest man alive,” the groom said as he raised a glass to his bride in a scene from their reception.

The grainy footage was captured by Billy Noonan, who was a longtime friend of Kennedy. He's held onto the video tapes all these years and kept them out of the public eye — until now.

The two-hour program, narrated by actress Elizabeth McGovern, will feature interviews with Noonan, as well as other friends and associates of the couple — even the caterer from their big day.

"This special celebration encapsulates their fairytale wedding weekend as the public has never seen, and we are honored to share it with our passionate viewers," TLC's president, Howard Lee, explained in a press release Tuesday.

"JFK Jr. & Carolyn's Wedding: The Lost Tapes" airs July 13 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.