Jessica Simpson is taking some simple steps to get in shape this summer — but in this case, simple doesn't mean easy.

In fact, the singer, actress and entrepreneur says she's "working hard" at getting fit after giving birth to baby girl Birdie Mae back in March.

The happy arrival of baby No. 3 came on the heels of a particularly challenging pregnancy for Simpson. She even documented some of her difficulties — from seriously swollen feet to a broken toilet seat — on social media along the way.

And now she's sharing her method for bouncing back post-baby.

"I am working really hard right now," Simpson recently told People. "It’s not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good."

That transition comes down to dietary changes and increased activity.

"I have been doing a lot of walking — getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused," she said.

And she's not hitting the pavement alone. Simpson's husband, Eric Johnson, and their two oldest children, daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 5, often hoof it right alongside mom.

As for the food part of the equation, Simpson is open to options she's never really considered before.

"I am eating healthy too," she told the publication. "I discovered I really like cauliflower. Who knew it could be a substitute for almost anything?!"

(We knew!)

Simpson's health and fitness strides are just the latest in a long line of life landmarks she's celebrating this year.

In addition to welcoming baby Birdie, she also just launched her own online shop and is currently working on her first book, a memoir, set for release next year.

And earlier this week, she celebrated something else — her birthday.

Simpson turned 39 Wednesday and marked the occasion surrounded by her closest friends.

"39 is all mine," she wrote alongside a bikini-clad selfie.