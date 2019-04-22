Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 2:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

It's baby’s first Easter!

Jessica Simpson recently welcomed her third child, Birdie Mae Johnson, and she shared a sweet photo of her family’s first Easter as a “party of five.”

“Happy Easter from the Johnson family,” the singer and actress wrote, along with a photo of her husband, Eric Johnson, her son, Ace Knute, 5, and her older daughter, Maxwell Drew, 6.

Simpson, 38, welcomed Birdie Mae on March 19. She shared a sweet photo of her daughter the day after she was born, but this Easter photo was the first public image she has shared of her adorable family of five.

She also posted a cute close-up of Birdie Mae in her Easter best.

And she shared this adorable snapshot of Maxwell bonding with her baby sister.

Simpson was very honest with her social media fans about the ups and downs of her recent pregnancy, and now, she’s just as open about what life is like as a busy mom of three.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of a major parenting win: a full bottle of breast milk!

She also shared this sweet photo of Ace and Maxwell.

“I'm feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister,” she wrote.

Congratulations to the beautiful family of five!