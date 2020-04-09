Jessica Simpson pokes fun at infamous 2003 'Housewife of the Year' magazine cover

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Jessica Simpson revisited one of her most well-known magazine covers Wednesday with a hilarious update on Instagram.

The singer posted a makeup-free photo of herself in sweats and slippers, holding a slew of cleaning supplies.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The next photo featured a sexy photo of her on the cover a 2003 issue of Rolling Stone wearing underpants and a T-shirt pushing a Swiffer with the headline screaming, “Housewife of the Year.”

“Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days,” she captioned her post, perhaps alluding to the need to remain clean while we are quarantined in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Rolling Stone cover came out while Simpson was still married to Nick Lachey. Their reality show, “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica,” was a hit until it signed off in 2005.

The couple divorced in 2006. Simpson has since gotten married to Eric Johnson and they have three children.

Lachey, meanwhile, tied the knot with Vanessa Lachey. They also have three children.

Earlier this year, Simpson made headlines when she released her memoir, "Open Book," in which she recounted being abused as a child, her alcoholism and how her marriage to Lachey crumbled, in part because of their reality show.

"I would watch episodes back and I didn't like what I saw,'' she told Hoda Kotb on TODAY in January. "I saw what people were laughing at and what was loving about it, but I also saw a lot of eye rolling, and that wasn't just editing."