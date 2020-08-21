Jessica Simpson marks nearly 3 years sober: Drinking 'was silencing me'

Jessica Simpson is about to celebrate a major milestone: She's been sober for nearly three years.

The singer and author called in to "The Jess Cagle Show" on SiriusXM on Thursday and opened up about her struggle with alcoholism, her memoir called "Open Book" and her road to sobriety.

"It’s almost been three years which is crazy. I mean, it’s awesome," she told Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham.

During the interview, the 40-year-old recalled her motivation for confronting her alcohol addiction and making a huge shift in her lifestyle.

"I was at that point in my life where my kids were growing older and they were watching every move that I made. I just really wanted clarity," she said. "I wanted to understand myself because I didn’t even realize how much I was drinking and how much I was suppressing. I thought it was making me brave, I thought it was making me confident, and it was actually the complete opposite, it was silencing me."

Simpson, whose husband also stopped drinking in solidarity, emphasized the critical role that therapy played in her road to sobriety and revealed that the process helped her reconnect with herself. The mother of three also gave an update on how she's handling the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and keeping up with her sobriety.

"People are like, 'Don’t you want to drink during this pandemic? Oh, my God, aren’t your kids driving you crazy?' I’m like, 'No, I do not want to drink.' I have not wanted it. I feel like that’s a big blessing," she shared.

Simpson spoke to TODAY's Hoda Kotb earlier this year about her new memoir and the moment she decided to get sober.

"I just realized that I had to surrender,'' she said. "I just want to continue on the path that I'm on, and at this point in my life, now I'm strong enough to deal with anything that comes my way. Because I don't have something to retreat to that will numb me from actually going through it."

Simpson, who recently turned 40, also opened up on Cagle's radio show about her milestone birthday and that fun photo she recently shared of herself trying on her 14-year-old jeans.

"That was a really random thing because I haven’t put jeans on through the whole time, I've been in sweats. I am embracing the quarantine life," she said. "I freaked out two months before I turned 40, not knowing that that age would even mean anything to me, but then it's like 41, 42 ... I’ve never calculated my age until now."

But as the months go by, Simpson is getting used to life as a 40-year-old.

"I am accepting it slowly," she laughed.