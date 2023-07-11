IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jessica Simpson goes makeup free in selfie celebrating her 43rd birthday

And her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, wished her happy birthday.

Jessica Simpson talks about parenting, body positivity and sobriety

By Randi Richardson

Jessica Simpson's skin was simply glowing on her birthday.

The singer and designer turned 43 on July 10 and posted a selfie on Instagram to celebrate, writing in the caption that she's pictured au naturel.

"43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes)," she wrote.

In the photo, the "Take My Breath Away" singer wore her hair pulled back, showing off her skin, eyes and cheekbones. She also wore a red top, a simple necklace and some hoop earrings.

Some of her more than 6 million followers noticed how refreshed her skin looked.

"Beautiful skin! I want to know what eye cream she uses!!! No darkness under there at all!!!" someone commented.

"What’s your skincare routine!?😮" another wrote.

There were also some birthday wishes in the comments, too, starting with her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful sister love you so very much ❤️" the 38-year-old wrote.

Simpson has become a champion for self-love, ditching the scale she once kept at home to instead focus more on how she feels, she told TODAY April 2021.

“I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size,” she said, laughing.

It was a journey to get to this place, though. The mother of three has lost 100 pounds three times and has been body-shamed throughout her career as her weight changes, a subject she discussed in her 2020 memoir, "Open Book."

Simpson told TODAY she doesn't weigh herself anymore as a reminder she's more than whatever number may pop up.

“I’ve really tried my hardest to not let that define me,” she said.

