Jessica Simpson celebrates day she fell 'head over slippers' with husband

Some of us have a hard time remembering special milestone dates, but not Jessica Simpson.

As she revealed with a sweet Instagram photo featuring herself and husband Eric Johnson, she knows the exact date she totally fell "head over slippers" for him.

"I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today! By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his...forever #MAY212010," she wrote.

In the photo, they're both wearing music-themed shirts. Johnson, a former NFL tight end, displays Bob Marley while Simpson (a musician herself) stans for Led Zeppelin. The 1970s hard rock band holds a special place in the couple's heart — Johnson proposed to her on Nov. 11, 2010, as Zep's "Since I've Been Loving You" played in the background, as Simpson revealed on Instagram in 2017.

The couple met in May 2010 after he'd retired from playing for the New Orleans Saints and was heading toward a divorce from his first wife. Simpson had divorced her first husband, musician Nick Lachey, in 2006.

By July the twosome were vacationing in Italy together, and their daughter Maxwell Drew was born in 2012, followed by son Ace Knute in 2013. They wed in 2014 in San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, in a lavish ceremony.

They welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie Mae, in March 2019, though it wasn't an easy pregnancy for Simpson, 39. She documented some of her difficulties — from seriously swollen feet to a broken toilet seat — on social media.

We're delighted to see the couple is happy and healthy after a most eventful 10 years!