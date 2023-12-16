Jessica Chastain reveals the ‘sweetest thing’ Taylor Swift did to help her through a breakup

Taylor Swift knows the best way to get over a breakup.

On a Dec. 15 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Jessica Chastain remembered a sweet thing Swift did for her when they met at the 2011 Met Gala.

While recalling the story, Chastain said it was the first time she was invited to the Met Gala and had any notable movies out. To her surprise, she was seated right next to Swift.

"She was so sweet," Chastain recalled.

"I just went through a breakup and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together. It was such a fun night. And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album."

However, Chastain was pleased to learn the "Midnights" singer had made her a "breakup playlist."

"Isn't that the sweetest thing?" she told Fallon.

"That's unbelievable!" he replied.

“I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement. And she had, like, curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup," Chastain said.

Chastain later reunited with Swift when she went to the pop star's sold-out "Eras" Tour and took a photo with Swift and a few of her friends backstage.

In the photo, Swift wrapped her arm around Chastain and made a kissy face to the camera.

The "Memory" actor captioned the snap, "Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content 🥰 thank you for organizing it @chapulo7."

While talking about the picture on "The Tonight Show," Chastain explained how the snapshot came to be.

“I was in Mexico City and she was touring there and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to Taylor’s concert,’” she said.

Referencing one of the women in the photo, Chastain added, “This is my assistant Ali and she is like obsessed with Taylor Swift, and it was like the best day of her life."