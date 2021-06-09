Jessica Chastain transforms into Tammy Faye Bakker in new film trailer

Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," starring Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain as infamous televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.

The trailer gives viewers a sneak peek into the brightly colored world of Jim and Tammy, but things begin to go south when financial improprieties, a sex scandal and rivals break up their marriage — and their empire. As the trailer progresses and the Bakkers grow older, Chastain and Garfield become nearly unrecognizable, showing off the hair and makeup department's skills.

Directed by Michael Showalter and based on a true story, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" details the rise, fall and redemption of Jim and Tammy Faye during the 1970s and '80s. The Bakkers went from humble beginnings to creating the world's largest religious broadcasting network, as well as a Christian theme park. The couple soon soared to fame for their teachings about love and acceptance, but it all came tumbling down when their many secrets were exposed.

A documentary of the same name directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato was released in 2000. Narrated by drag queen RuPaul, the 80-minute film set out to redeem Tammy Faye's public image after divorcing Jim Bakker in 1992 and going on to marry Roe Messner. A follow-up film, "Tammy Faye: Death Defying," followed the icon's battle with colon cancer. Over a decade after being diagnosed, she died in 2007.

In addition to Garfield and Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Sam Jaeger, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Joe Ando-Hirsh, Randy Havens and Gabriel Olds.

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" is set to release in theaters on Sep. 17.