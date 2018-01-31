share tweet pin email

It's another successful trip around the sun for Justin Timberlake! The singer, actor, producer and showman of our time celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday.

Wife Jessica Biel marked the occasion by giving a little gift to all of us: an adorable Instagram post that made hearts sing around the world.

"A picture says a thousand words," Biel captioned a photo that, frankly, needs none at all. "And thank goodness because there aren't enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you. Here's to a spectacular year ahead. I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you."

Then she went ahead and said what we were all thinking: "Plus you're a super hot dad," Biel continued. "A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved."

The bar for birthday Instagrams got a little higher today. As if these two weren't already "relationship goals" enough! We hope this was just the beginning of a day that included lot of love, cake, and hugs from 2-year-old Silas.

Happy birthday, Justin — and thanks for sharing the love, Jessica!