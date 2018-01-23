Jessica Biel wishes '7th Heaven' sister Beverley Mitchell a happy birthday

share tweet pin email

Jessica Biel may be a busy actress and mom, but she does not forget her sister's birthday.

OK, Biel isn't actually Beverley Mitchell's sister, but they did play siblings for years on "7th Heaven." And apparently that kind of fictional bond doesn't just go away when the cameras stop rolling.

Biel posted a sweet throwback picture of herself with Mitchell on Instagram, wearing wedding satin and laurels, to celebrate Mitchell's 37th birthday Tuesday, and we can't get over how adorable they look:

We also think that mischievous look on Biel's face is priceless.

The show "7th Heaven" ran from 1996-2006, and while Mitchell remained throughout the run, Biel's character became recurring in 2002. Still, that's plenty of time to create a lifelong bond.

Everett Collection Beverley Mitchell and Jessica Biel played sisters on "7th Heaven," which ran from 1996-2007.

It's also not the first time we've seen the pair together since the show ended in 2007. Last February Mitchell, Biel and fellow "7th Heaven" co-star Mackenzie Rosman met up for a group photo, and in 2016 the ladies were on hand for the opening of Biel's restaurant Au Fudge:

As for Mitchell, she seems to have spent her day with family:

Happy birthday, Beverley!

