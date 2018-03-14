Jessica Biel 'so proud' of Justin Timberlake as he launches tour — see the video

share tweet pin email

When Justin Timberlake kicked off his “Man of the Woods" tour in Toronto on Tuesday night, his wife, Jessica Biel, had a front-row seat ... though maybe not in the literal sense.

The actress was on her feet, singing along as her talented hubby performed on the stage next to her. It looks like she danced, danced, danced the night away. She couldn’t stop the feeling!

Hours after the show, Biel was still on a high. She shared a couple of video clips of the concert on social media and wrote a supportive message to her “man of the woods.”

There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do. Iâm so proud of you, man of the woods! #MOTWTOUR pic.twitter.com/QFSkvmpwdR — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) March 14, 2018

“There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do,” the "Sinner” star, 36, wrote.

Biel couldn’t be more supportive of Timberlake, 37, and his music career. In 2018 alone, she's watched him headline the Super Bowl halftime show and made an appearance in his video for “Man of the Woods.”

Their 2-year-old son, Silas, is a loyal fan, too.

Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

Silas hasn't posted on social media, but we're guessing he's beaming with pride for his dad, too.