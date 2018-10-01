Jessica Biel shows off acrobatic skills with help from Justin Timberlake

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We've known for a while that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are a super-supportive couple.

But maybe we didn't know how supportive until just now!

In a new video Biel posted on Instagram, Biel, 36, gets to show off her handstand skills, thanks to an assist from husband Timberlake, 37:

And ... she's up!

The pair, who have been married since 2012, appear to be doing these acrobatics in a Copenhagen, Denmark hotel room. (Timberlake has been traveling the world with his Man of the Woods tour, and sometimes Biel and their son Silas, 3, join them).

As Biel reveals, this is all a tongue-in-cheek audition for Cirque du Soleil, who she gives a shout-out to in the caption.

And Cirque du Soleil has taken notice! They replied to her tweeted video on Thursday:

.@JessicaBiel Ring...RING☎️!

DM us if you wanna train with the pros🤸🏻‍♀️🤹🏻‍♀️🎟🎪 🙃#CirqueWay https://t.co/C8XtGSlhjY — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) August 9, 2018

So, will Biel run off to join the Cirque? Probably not: She's got all the support she needs from her family!

