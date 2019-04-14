Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 14, 2019, 7:16 PM GMT / Updated April 14, 2019, 7:39 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Jessica Biel posted a sweet message for husband Justin Timberlake on the last show of his "The Man of the Woods Tour," and it's so cute it brought him to tears!

Biel, 37, was backstage at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, where Timberlake, 38, was set to perform his last show on the world tour. The "Sinner" actress lowered her voice as she filmed herself so her hubs wouldn't overhear her.

"Hey Tennessee kid. I’m being quiet because you’re in the next room. It’s your last show, it’s the last 'Man of the Woods' show tonight. And I would say that I’m so proud of you, but I feel like that’s the understatement of the century and that somehow I take ownership to what you’ve done this past year and a half,” Biel said. “I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do.”

In the two-part video, Biel is wearing a baseball cap and minimal makeup and you can see her tearing up as she talks about what it means to see her husband perform. She also mentions how she (and their son, Silas) are looking forward to him getting a break from the tour, which began in March 2018 in Toronto.

Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel, pictured here in 2017, tied the knot on October 19, 2012. Getty Images

“You inspire me, you inspire Silas," she continued as she filmed herself. "You inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I’m so happy that you’re going to get some time off. I’m so happy for you and for us. And I’m also, I’m so sad that I won’t be able to see you up there again for a while. You make my heart burst with joy and love when I see you doing your thing, baby. I’m your No. 1 fan, I love you.”

Biel and Timberlake have been together since 2007, were married in 2012 and welcomed their son in April 2015.

Timberlake publicly responded to his wife's heartfelt tribute to him. "I mean... I'm not crying. You're CRYING! I can't with this message. I love you so much," he posted, adding a heart emoji.