Birthday girl Jessica Biel votes, proving she did more than 'eat cake'

Super Tuesday is here, and celebrities are making sure to take time out of their busy schedules to vote.

Super Tuesday is the most important day on the presidential primary calendar so far, with a third of the total Democratic delegates up for grabs in 14 states, including California. (A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to secure the Democratic nomination.)

Jessica Biel, who is celebrating her birthday Tuesday, was eager to show off her "I voted" sticker.

"Proof that I did more than just eat cake today," she wrote. "If you don’t vote, then you don’t get a sticker to post on Instagram. You also don’t get to have your voice heard and influence the world we all live in, but also ... the sticker."

Elizabeth Banks put a twist on the traditional "I voted" photo. The actress put her sticker over her mouth and urged her Instagram followers in Super Tuesday states to go to the polls.

"Let your voices be heard," she wrote.

Viola Davis took a smiling selfie in her car and showed off the "I voted" sticker on her sweater. She delivered a simple message: "Vote."

"Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston also posted a picture with her "I Voted" sticker.

"EVERY VOTE COUNTS," she wrote, with her sticker proudly posted on her dog Clyde's forehead.

Steve Kazee, who is expecting a baby with fiancée Jenna Dewan, made time to vote Tuesday.

"I voted for @elizabethwarren! Did you?" he wrote on Instagram. "Get out and vote today if you are in a Super Tuesday state and make sure you are registered if your primaries are upcoming. There is no excuse for your absence from democracy!"

Other celebrities who have posted in honor of Super Tuesday include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Pfeiffer and Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe.

"In 1919 the right for women to vote was passed in Congress. This is not a privilege I take for granted," Gellar captioned her photo.