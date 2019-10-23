Jessica Biel is not NSYNC with husband Justin Timberlake. Well, at least she wasn't.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the actress was embarrassed when Fallon played an old interview in which she admitted she didn’t like Timberlake’s boy band, NSYNC.

.@JessicaBiel reacts to a 1999 clip where she admits she's not an *NSYNC fan. More with @JessicaBiel on #FallonTonight! pic.twitter.com/sLsyEYqUs8 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 22, 2019

“You were never really (an) NSYNC fan when they were out,” Fallon said to her before rolling the clip.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“Well, no,” Biel, 37, responded. “I was a lame music-y — not lame — I was just listening to old school stuff. I was listening to theater productions. I was listening to ‘Rent.’ I (knew) every word of ‘Rent.’ I was listening to Motown. I was listening to old school stuff. I, like, lived under a rock. I wasn’t into pop culture music.”

Fallon then revealed he had uncovered a video of Biel talking about the band in 1999, long before she and Timberlake ever met.

"Jimmy. Jimmy. No, no, please," a mortified Biel, who stars in the Facebook Watch drama “Limetown,” pleaded.

“To be honest, I don’t really listen, I haven’t really. I mean I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them, and I’ve heard the music,” Biel is seen saying in the clip. “I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan, um, but, I mean, cool, I guess.”

“You’re in so much trouble,” Fallon joked when the video wrapped.

Biel and Timberlake were not on each other's radars 20 years ago. She was starring on The WB (and later, The CW) drama "7th Heaven," and he was busy selling out arenas and making hit records with his band.

And while Biel may not have had NSYNC posters adorning her bedroom walls like other teens, she and Timberlake certainly forged a beautiful bond later in life. The happy couple began dating in 2007 and earlier this month celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. They have one child, a 4-year-old son named Silas.

Just don't expect them to team up on an album of duets.