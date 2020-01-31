Jessica Biel honors 'timeless' Justin Timberlake on his birthday — see her sweet post

Jessica Biel took to social media Friday to celebrate her husband, Justin Timberlake, on his 39th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know," Biel captioned the gallery of pics shared on her Instagram. "You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much."

In the first photo, the pair can be seen mid-smooch, sharing the PDA when Timberlake received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music last year. In another pic, the two can be seen from behind, walking down a road in a loving embrace.

The 37-year-old actress has been married to the musician for more than seven years. The two started dating in January 2007, before becoming engaged in December 2011. Around 100 guests were invited to celebrate at their star-studded wedding Oct. 19, 2012, in Puglia, Italy.

The sweet birthday post was the first time Biel had posted her husband to her Instagram since Halloween, when the pair wore epic costumes. Biel dressed up as Timberlake, and he dressed up as a microphone.

Trouble hit the happy couple in November, when Britain's Sun newspaper published photos and video of Timberlake holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the upcoming movie "Palmer," during a night out in New Orleans.

A few weeks later, the "Cry Me a River" singer posted a public apology to his wife and family on Instagram.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”