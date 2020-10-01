Jessica Alba says she wasn't 'allowed to make eye contact' with cast on '90210' set

Jessica Alba is an established businesswoman and veteran actor now, but back in the 1990s, she was still a rookie glad for guest parts on shows like "Beverly Hills, 90210."

And she landed that dream gig on the super-hot show in 1998, when she was just 17. She played Leann, a pregnant teenager who visits Kelly's (Jennie Garth) clinic, and eventually leaves her baby in a dumpster.

Jessica Alba on "Beverly Hills 90210." CBS All Access

But while guesting on another kind of show on Monday — YouTube's "Hot Ones," where she tried out various kinds of hot sauces and wings — the "LA's Finest" actor revealed that being a temporary visitor to the "90210" set wasn't all happiness and hugs.

In fact, she was given a particular dictum: "On the set of '90210' I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're trying to do this scene with them," she told host Sean Evans.

She continued that she was told, "You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set."

Alba has spoken about the no-eye-contact rule on "90210" before, in 2007 during an interview with OK! Magazine in the U.K.

"I don't really know why," she added then. "Maybe because the leading characters were so popular they didn't want other actors looking at them.... You wouldn't be allowed to talk to them unless they spoke to you first. It was bizarre. But I guess that's what happens when you become a big star."