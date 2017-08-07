Jessica Alba is mourning the death of yet another beloved dog.
Ten days after announcing that she was expecting her third child July 17, Alba shared some sad news: the death of her pug Sid. And Monday morning, she revealed that her family had lost a second dog, Bowie.
Alba remembered Bowie lovingly with a series of photos.
She captioned the album, “Came home to a dogless home — our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. It's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie.”
Alba, 36, had just returned home from a press trip to New York City.
Some of the sweet images feature Bowie snuggling with Alba’s two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.
Alba’s Instagram followers professed their condolences and support for Alba and her girls.
Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “No! This is so sad. Sending you all love" and celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi added, "OH no! I'm so sorry guys. Thinking of you."
Many fans have shared Alba’s pain of losing a “fur baby.” Unfortunately, it’s a grief that Alba has felt recently and deeply for her first dog, Sid.
On July 27, Alba posted a similarly touching Instagram album for her pug-baby, calling Sid “the best friend a girl could ask for.”
More Pets and Animals videos
Watch a giraffe take a bite of a woman’s lunch
See the special bond between Matt Lauer and TODAY puppy Charlie
How to keep your dog cool and safe this summer
‘Who Knew’ how high a mako shark can jump? Test your shark smarts
Nothing compares to the loss of a pet, but the excitement of a new baby will surely help in the family’s healing.