share tweet pin email

Jessica Alba is mourning the death of yet another beloved dog.

Ten days after announcing that she was expecting her third child July 17, Alba shared some sad news: the death of her pug Sid. And Monday morning, she revealed that her family had lost a second dog, Bowie.

Alba remembered Bowie lovingly with a series of photos.

Came home to a dog less home- our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. 😔 it's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. 💔 Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

She captioned the album, “Came home to a dogless home — our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. It's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie.”

Alba, 36, had just returned home from a press trip to New York City.

Some of the sweet images feature Bowie snuggling with Alba’s two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 5.

Alba’s Instagram followers professed their condolences and support for Alba and her girls.

Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “No! This is so sad. Sending you all love" and celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi added, "OH no! I'm so sorry guys. Thinking of you."

Many fans have shared Alba’s pain of losing a “fur baby.” Unfortunately, it’s a grief that Alba has felt recently and deeply for her first dog, Sid.

On July 27, Alba posted a similarly touching Instagram album for her pug-baby, calling Sid “the best friend a girl could ask for.”

Nothing compares to the loss of a pet, but the excitement of a new baby will surely help in the family’s healing.