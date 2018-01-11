share tweet pin email

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have created a lot of happy memories together over the past decade and a half, and the actress shared a few of them Wednesday on Instagram in honor of her husband’s 39th birthday.

Alba posted a nostalgic slideshow documenting their romance, from the early days of their relationship to the recent birth of their third child, Hayes. There’s a lot of love in these photos. (And notice how they've pretty much looked the same through the years — guys, what’s your secret?)

“My babe @cash_warren #happybirthday,” Alba wrote in the caption. “2004 we fell in love on a movie set and spent the last 14 years creating a beautiful life together. 2018 we are falling in love w our 3rd baby.

“You are the calm and voice of reason, always keeping things in perspective and seeing the beauty and light in every circumstance,” she added. “I love you more than words could explain and I’m so proud to be your partner in life.”

Alba, 36, and Warren met on the set of the 2005 version of “The Fantastic Four,” in which she starred and he served as a director’s assistant. They tied the knot in 2008 and have three children: daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, and son Hayes, who was born on New Year’s Eve.

“Best gift to ring in the New Year!” Alba wrote when she announced Hayes’ arrival. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”

Hope you had a great birthday with your family, Cash!