'They grow up so fast': Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunites with 'Modern Family' daughter

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played dad Mitchell and daughter Lily on "Modern Family," shared "date night" photos on Instagram this week, and we couldn't be more charmed!

"Father daughter date night," Ferguson, 46, captioned a series of pictures of himself with Anderson-Emmons, 14, taken near escalators at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre, where "A Christmas Carol" was playing. He added the hashtag #theygrowupsofast.

In the comments, Anderson-Emmons wrote, "So nice seeing you Jessie!!" while her former co-star Sarah Hyland wrote, "I CAN NOT. @aubreyandersonemmons IS A FULL ON GROWN UP AND I CAN’T HANDLE IT!!"

Anderson-Emmons shared her own pictures, including ones with Ferguson, his husband Justin Mikita and her mom, Amy Anderson, writing, "Loved seeing A Christmas Carol at The Ahmanson last night and a mini-reunion."

Anderson-Emmons joined "Modern Family" in 2011 and remained on the show for the rest of its run. Getty Images

Anderson-Emmons joined "Modern Family," which ended in 2020, when she was just 4.

Currently, Anderson-Emmons has been working with her mom on their FoodMania Review YouTube page. Ferguson is filming two movies, "Ivy & Bean" and "Cocaine Bear," per IMDb, and recently appeared on "Selling Sunset."

