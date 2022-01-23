Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunites with ‘Modern Family’ daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Another day, another “Modern Family” reunion!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunited with his on-screen daughter, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, for an evening out in Los Angeles. The fictional father-daughter duo met up at the Ahmanson Theatre to see a performance of the coming-of-age musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.”

In a photo Ferguson shared on Instagram, he posed alongside Anderson-Emmons, putting his arm over her shoulder as they both flashed their biggest smiles for the camera.

“Father daughter date night!” Ferguson captioned the post. “This time @jamiemusical @ctgla.”

Ferguson portrayed the character Mitchell Pritchett for all 11 seasons of the sitcom, which aired between 2009 and 2020. Anderson-Emmons joined the cast during season three of the show, continuing the role of Mitchell and Cameron Tucker’s daughter, Lily Tucker-Pritchett.

This is the second “date night” the longtime co-stars shared in recent months. At the beginning of December 2021, the two met up outside of the same theater when “A Christmas Carol” was playing.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Audrey Anderson-Emmons from a season three episode of "Modern Family." Peter "Hopper" Stone / Disney General Entertainment Con

Ferguson documented the moment on his Instagram, sharing three photos of the pair. In one shot, they posted side-by-side while the actor held his phone up for a selfie. The next two were more candid, showing the duo in motion as they exchanged glances and laughed together like old times.

“father daughter date night,” he captioned the post, adding the hashtags, “#theygrowupsofast #modernfamily.”

“So nice seeing you Jessie!!” Anderson-Emmons, 14, commented.

Former “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland shared her thoughts on the reunion in the comments, writing, “I CAN NOT. @aubreyandersonemmons IS A FULL ON GROWN UP AND I CAN’T HANDLE IT!!”

On her Instagram, Anderson-Emmons shared a series of snaps from the night as well. In the second slide of the carousel, she posted a photo posing between Ferguson, his husband, Justin Mikita, and her mom, Amy Anderson.

“Loved seeing A Christmas Carol at The Ahmanson last night and a mini-reunion,” she captioned the post.

Last year, Anderson-Emmons shared a throwback photo of a behind-the-scenes moment between her and Ferguson on the set of "Modern Family."

"A behind the scene from the day I had to run into that brick pillar," she wrote. "Don’t worry, it was wrapped in green screen padding, but it still wasn’t easy. My studio teacher @sharons1012 and @jessetyler giving some encouragement."

Last year, Ferguson had the opportunity to meet up with quite a few of his former co-stars, documenting each moment with a sweet photo on Instagram. In November 2021, he reunited with Julie Bowen, who played his on-screen sister, Claire.

During the summer summer, he also had a sunny picnic with his husband and their son, Beckett. The couple were joined by Hyland, who played his niece Haley in the show, Sofia Vergara, who portrayed his step-mother Gloria, and her husband, Joe Manganiello.